John Robbie interviews Trevor Huddleston in London

British-born Archbishop Trevor Huddleston, an Anglican priest, first came to Johannesburg in 1943. He ministered in Sophiatown and Soweto for 13 years. During that time, he joined Nelson Mandela, Ruth First and Helen Joseph in protests against the forced removals from Sophiatown. Fearing for his safety, the church recalled Huddleston to England in 1956. A few years later, he was involved in the formation of the Anti-Apartheid Movement, before becoming its Vice-President in 1961. He held that position for 20 years. The 26th of April 1994 was a special day for the Archbishop when he walked into the South African Embassy in London, which before then was often a site for protests. John Robbie spoke to him on that historic day.