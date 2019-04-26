John Robbie chats to IEC spokesperson Nicky Moore

26 April 2019 1:13 PM

The Independent Electoral Commission, led by Judge Johann Kriegler, was tasked with organising the country’s first democratic election, 25 years ago. Following a series of tense negotiations, the election which would change the history of South Africa took place. For the first time, all races in the country were going to the polls to vote for a government of their choice. Nineteen political parties participated, and twenty-two million people voted. The IEC’s job was not easy, especially when the Inkatha Freedom Party decided to join the process only after all the ballot papers had been printed. John Robbie spoke to the IEC spokesperson, Nicky Moore. Aired 27 April 1994