John Robbie takes calls from voters

26 April 2019 1:16 PM

John Robbie has always engaged in a meaningful manner with his listeners, some of whom have had a love and hate relationship with him over the years. But one thing is for sure, even though John had some firm and controversial views, he was always fair, and willing to listen to everyone. And on 24 April 1994, John did just that – he engaged with callers from around Gauteng, who shared both their good and bad experiences at the voting stations.