John Robbie takes calls from voters


John Robbie has always engaged in a meaningful manner with his listeners, some of whom have had a love and hate relationship with him over the years. But one thing is for sure, even though John had some firm and controversial views, he was always fair, and willing to listen to everyone. And on 24 April 1994, John did just that – he engaged with callers from around Gauteng, who shared both their good and bad experiences at the voting stations.   

EWN report on Nelson Mandela's Inauguration VIP Lunch

26 April 2019 1:29 PM
Dan Moyane & Chris Gibbons describe Nelson Mandela's inauguration

26 April 2019 1:25 PM
John Berks and the IFP sticker printing

26 April 2019 1:23 PM
John Robbie hears from political party leaders

26 April 2019 1:22 PM
General calls to 702

26 April 2019 1:21 PM
Miscellaneous political adverts

26 April 2019 1:20 PM
702 Promo

26 April 2019 1:17 PM
John Robbie chats to IEC spokesperson Nicky Moore

26 April 2019 1:13 PM
John Robbie interviews Trevor Huddleston in London

26 April 2019 1:11 PM
