26 April 2019 1:17 PM

Over the years, 702 has become part of the fabric of life for many Gauteng residents. The radio station has not only been a source of valuable news and information, but it has also fought hard for the underdog and those less privileged. When the first democratic elections in 1994 came along, it didn’t come as a surprise that 702 was to go-to media for the latest developments ahead of, and during, the poll. The station also actively encouraged people to use their vote to decide their own future. Let’s listen to just one way 702 played its part.