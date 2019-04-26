Miscellaneous political adverts

26 April 2019 1:20 PM

Twenty-five years ago, the new South Africa came into being. Democracy had arrived for tens of millions of citizens who had never been allowed to make their mark on a ballot paper. In the run-up to the elections taking place at the end of April 1994, excitement was in the air. Political parties were jostling for support, the Independent Electoral Commission was frantically working behind the scenes, and civil society was trying to raise awareness about the importance of voting in a general election. Here is a taste of what could be heard during ad breaks on 702 at the time.