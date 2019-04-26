General calls to 702

26 April 2019 1:21 PM

In the days leading up to, and during, the 24th of April 1994, listeners were calling in to 702 to share their experiences of the voting process, to ask for information and advice, and to complain about or praise the organisation of the poll. Some were afraid as right wingers planted bombs around the country, while others refused to be intimidated. There were mixed feelings of euphoria and sadness. Let’s listen to some of the callers from throughout the day.