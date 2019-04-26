John Robbie hears from political party leaders

26 April 2019 1:22 PM

Nineteen political parties contested the county’s first democratic elections. The sheer size of the logistical task the IEC faced, meant many of the biggest parties identified various challenges they were facing. Some issues included the late opening of voting stations, missing ballot papers and long queues, with some even questioning the fairness of the poll. John Robbie spoke to leaders of the major parties towards the end of the first day of proper voting. Aired 27 April 1994