EWN report on Nelson Mandela's Inauguration VIP Lunch

It was a time of celebration once the formalities of the inauguration of President Nelson Mandela had taken place. Guests from around the world, including heads of state, royalty, Hollywood stars, celebrities and senior government officials, were treated to the best hospitality South Africa had on offer. One the major functions was a lunch for 5-thousand VIPs on the Smuts Lawn at the Union Buildings. 702 EWN reporter, Marietta Eager, described what was happening there to John Robbie. Aired 10 May 1994