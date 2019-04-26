Dan Moyane & Chris Gibbons describe Nelson Mandela's inauguration

26 April 2019 1:25 PM

After South Africa's first national democratic elections in April 1994, on Tuesday the 10th of May Nelson Mandela was sworn in as South Africa's first democratic President at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. He replaced the outgoing National Party leader, FW de Klerk. Mandela spent the first 18 of his 27 years in jail in prison on Robben Island. Tens of thousands of South Africans gathered to witness proceedings, as 702’s Dan Moyane and Chris Gibbons described the historic event to listeners.