Binge League: The League of Extraordinary Bingers

Anticipation for 13 Reasons Why Season 3 #BingeLeague


The horn of the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen has once again been blown, summoning the brahs and brahettes to our stations.

In anticipation of Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why, we came together to recap seasons 1 and 2 of the important series and emotions flew a bit high.

We can’t wait to dive into another superb series, so join us for yet another season of the #BingeLeague!

You can find our other #BingeLeague seasons by clicking here!

Stranger Things is this really the end? #BingeLeague

Stranger Things is this really the end? #BingeLeague

15 July 2019 10:03 AM
Horror heavy Chapter 5 and Chapter 6 of Stranger Things #BingeLeague

Horror heavy Chapter 5 and Chapter 6 of Stranger Things #BingeLeague

15 July 2019 9:57 AM
All about the 80's in Stranger Things Season 3 #BingeLeague

All about the 80's in Stranger Things Season 3 #BingeLeague

11 July 2019 1:40 PM
The start of Stranger Things Season 3 #BingeLeague

The start of Stranger Things Season 3 #BingeLeague

10 July 2019 4:18 PM
Deception and obsession is the theme... #BingeLeague

Deception and obsession is the theme... #BingeLeague

14 June 2019 4:04 PM
Would you close your social media accounts? #BingeLeague

Would you close your social media accounts? #BingeLeague

14 June 2019 3:59 PM
Is Black Mirror season 5 a little risque? #BingeLeague

Is Black Mirror season 5 a little risque? #BingeLeague

10 June 2019 3:34 PM
Game of Thrones debrief session #BingeLeague

Game of Thrones debrief session #BingeLeague

31 May 2019 2:42 PM
Finale Game of Thrones, best ever or disappointment? #BingeLeague

Finale Game of Thrones, best ever or disappointment? #BingeLeague

21 May 2019 4:45 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Individual implicated by Dukwana at Zondo inquiry doesn’t want to be named
Individual implicated by Dukwana at Zondo inquiry doesn’t want to be named

Advocate Mike Hellens, representing the anonymous implicated party, said his client strongly rejected the allegation made by former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana.
Communications Dept says banking license for Post Bank urgent
Communications Dept says banking license for Post Bank urgent

Deputy Minister of Communications Pinky Kekana said the South African Post Office was losing out on a great deal in the business of logistics.
Some pupils hospitalised after exposure to pepper spray at Durban school
Some pupils hospitalised after exposure to pepper spray at Durban school

Rescue Care said the pupils, aged between 14 and 16, were treated at the Effingham Primary School on Tuesday morning.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us