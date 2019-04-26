Binge League

Why we can't get enough of Game of Thrones #BingeLeague


In our first ever podcast the bois dive right into the issues that really matter - flying far far away from issues that really matter and settling nicely into Westeros. Aah that’s comfort. After seven seasons and a couple episodes we’re standing right at the edge of the cliff. Everyone has taken vacancy in the well gloomy halls of Winterfell and with the death closing in things are about to get close-of-character-archy. The bois discuss Who dies? Who cares? Who is going to win the Game of Thrones? & one outlandish fan theory about the big baddy himself - the night King. #BingeLeague

Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Air Zimbabwe aircraft flames were 'generally harmless'
Air Zimbabwe aircraft flames were 'generally harmless'

Emergency services scrambled when the pilots called in a distress call, but after circling in the air and assessing the plane, the pilots continued on to Harare where the aircraft landed safely.

IEC ordered to gazette BLF’s registration as a political party
IEC ordered to gazette BLF’s registration as a political party

The ruling means the BLF will be allowed to contest the 8 May elections until the IEC reviews its decision to allow the FF Plus the opportunity to oppose the BLF’s registration.
Cyclone Kenneth: Death toll in Mozambique jumps to 38
Cyclone Kenneth: Death toll in Mozambique jumps to 38

Cyclone Kenneth made landfall on Mozambique’s northern coast on Thursday, packing storm surges and wind gusts of up to 280 km per hour.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us