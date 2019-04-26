Why we can't get enough of Game of Thrones #BingeLeague

26 April 2019 12:12 PM

In our first ever podcast the bois dive right into the issues that really matter - flying far far away from issues that really matter and settling nicely into Westeros. Aah that’s comfort. After seven seasons and a couple episodes we’re standing right at the edge of the cliff. Everyone has taken vacancy in the well gloomy halls of Winterfell and with the death closing in things are about to get close-of-character-archy. The bois discuss Who dies? Who cares? Who is going to win the Game of Thrones? & one outlandish fan theory about the big baddy himself - the night King. #BingeLeague