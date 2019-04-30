Game of Thrones, The Battle of Winterfell #BingeLeague

30 April 2019 12:47 PM

After seven seasons of looming White Walker Dread, Game of Thrones finally delivered the much anticipated showdown between the living and the dead. The Binge League dive right into the 15$ million dollar episode that stands at the longest runtime for any episode at a staggering 82 minutes. It was a long dark, like really dark, night for our heroes as the fog of war descended over Winterfell. In true GOT fashion some characters didn’t live to tell the tale and some of us in the League aren’t too happy about that. To give a hint let me just say #Justice4NightKing… #BingeLeague