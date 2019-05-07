The last of the Starks in Game of Thrones #BingeLeague

7 May 2019 12:14 PM

#BingeLeague is all about spilling the Game of Thrones tea and there is a lot to be spilt this time! However we don’t know if this pot is boiled by G.R.R Martin or by the Game of Thrones show runners David Benioff & D.B Weiss. There are some very questionable developments since the terrible lose of Shannon’s beloved Night King in episode four of season 8, The Last of the Starks. The League discuss the fact that apparently dragons can’t see now, character arcs are being reduced to ash & with two episodes to go Cersei might not be the only mad Queen with cold blooded murder on her mind.