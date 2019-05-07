Binge League

The last of the Starks in Game of Thrones #BingeLeague


#BingeLeague is all about spilling the Game of Thrones tea and there is a lot to be spilt this time! However we don’t know if this pot is boiled by G.R.R Martin or by the Game of Thrones show runners David Benioff & D.B Weiss. There are some very questionable developments since the terrible lose of Shannon’s beloved Night King in episode four of season 8, The Last of the Starks. The League discuss the fact that apparently dragons can’t see now, character arcs are being reduced to ash & with two episodes to go Cersei might not be the only mad Queen with cold blooded murder on her mind.

Game of Thrones, The Battle of Winterfell #BingeLeague

Game of Thrones, The Battle of Winterfell #BingeLeague

30 April 2019 12:47 PM
Why we can't get enough of Game of Thrones #BingeLeague

Why we can't get enough of Game of Thrones #BingeLeague

26 April 2019 12:12 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Be vigilant and check your ballot paper is stamped, warns IEC
Be vigilant and check your ballot paper is stamped, warns IEC

IEC media liaison officer Trevor Davids said unstamped ballot papers would not be counted.
Popo Molefe: TNA knew of Brian Molefe's Transnet appointment before announcement
Popo Molefe: TNA knew of Brian Molefe's Transnet appointment before announcement

Popo Molefe has told the commission that before Brian Molefe was appointed CEO of Transnet in 2011, the Gupta-owned newspaper, _The New Age_ was privy to the information and published the story.
EFF's Paulsen predicts election victory in WC
EFF's Paulsen predicts election victory in WC

Western Cape-based Member of Parliament Nazier Paulsen said that he was confident there would be no need for any coalitions in the Western Cape because the EFF would make a clean sweep of the province.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us