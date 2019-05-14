Binge League

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones... #BingeLeague


The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones... The last one before the LAST last one... It has been a journey. The #BingeLeague gather once again gather and unpack the showdown between Queen Daenerys and Cersei.  "The Bells" is an episode full of moments that have been built up from the very beginning. To borrow a phrase from the kids, it was literally too lit... as in fire... as in dragon fire. The boys discuss if it was a case of unparalleled television in terms of character and story, or rather hit and miss on a grand scale.     

The last of the Starks in Game of Thrones #BingeLeague

The last of the Starks in Game of Thrones #BingeLeague

7 May 2019 12:14 PM
Game of Thrones, The Battle of Winterfell #BingeLeague

Game of Thrones, The Battle of Winterfell #BingeLeague

30 April 2019 12:47 PM
Why we can't get enough of Game of Thrones #BingeLeague

Why we can't get enough of Game of Thrones #BingeLeague

26 April 2019 12:12 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 45.9%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
SuperSport: We told Marawa of non-renewal of contract earlier this week
SuperSport: We told Marawa of non-renewal of contract earlier this week

Robert Marawa shocked sports fans on Thursday night with revelations that he was asked not to come to host his show ‘Thursday Night Live with Marawa’ via text message.
Dennis George dismissed from Fedusa following corruption probe
Dennis George dismissed from Fedusa following corruption probe

George was suspended from Fedusa in February as the PIC’s R4.3 billion investment in Ayo Technology came under scrutiny at the PIC Inquiry.
Zimbabwe power crisis set to continue until Zesa clears debts
Zimbabwe power crisis set to continue until Zesa clears debts

Zimbabwe reportedly owed around $80 million to Eskom and Mozambique’s HCB power company.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us