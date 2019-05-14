The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones... #BingeLeague

14 May 2019 4:10 PM

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones... The last one before the LAST last one... It has been a journey. The #BingeLeague gather once again gather and unpack the showdown between Queen Daenerys and Cersei. "The Bells" is an episode full of moments that have been built up from the very beginning. To borrow a phrase from the kids, it was literally too lit... as in fire... as in dragon fire. The boys discuss if it was a case of unparalleled television in terms of character and story, or rather hit and miss on a grand scale.