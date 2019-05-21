The Iron Throne. After 10 years and 70 episodes there's just one left. The #BingeLeague sat down, digested the finale and now share their opinions. Is that really who should "sit" on the Throne? Was that really the death that character deserved? Is that really checkmate in The Game of Thrones? We are also joined by Zweli from the 947 Night show & advocate Porscha Jane who have a thing or two they need to get off their chest!
Finale Game of Thrones, best ever or disappointment? #BingeLeague
14 May 2019
7 May 2019
30 April 2019
26 April 2019