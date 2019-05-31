Game of Thrones debrief session #BingeLeague

31 May 2019 2:42 PM

In our final podcast concerning all things Game of Thrones the #BingeLeague say goodbye to the iconic series. Like it or not it this is the end my friends and we are just survivors now in a Game-of-Thrones-less world. The League of Extraordinary Bingers all take their turns to talk about what they would change about that ending and the results are most dramatic, hilarious and… could actually have legs for greatness. Also the only question that really still matters, with Game of Thrones endings, is this the end of the mighty #BingeLeague?...