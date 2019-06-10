Is Black Mirror season 5 a little risque? #BingeLeague

The #BingeLeague is back for another action-packed podcast season. The League has chosen the immensely popular series Black Mirror as our next popcorn and pizza filled binge-ing victim and this episode has the League split! Striking Vipers is the first episode in season 5 and in true Black Mirror fashion has humanity and technology wrapped up in a delicious, disturbing and delicate mess. This episode has the League asking, what is your vice friend?
