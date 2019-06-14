Would you close your social media accounts? #BingeLeague

The #BingeLeague are back at it with gloves pulled tight and an episode to dissect! Episode 2 of Black Mirror is one of the closest to home, in terms of time and theme. The episode “Smithereens” is set in 2018 and focuses on the terrible side effects of these devices that make or lives so much better. It’s an emotional rollercoaster that hits a little too close for some in the #BingeLeague
