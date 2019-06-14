Deception and obsession is the theme... #BingeLeague

14 June 2019 4:04 PM

In the blink of an eye another season of Black Mirror comes and goes! The #BingeLeague were buckled in to be shooketh to our very core with what is sure to be another gut-wrenching finale and what happened was a bit... well we’re not really sure. Miley Cyrus somewhat reprises her role as Hannah Montana but this time, it’s most definitely not “the best of both worlds.” Depression deception and obsession is all what this episode is about!