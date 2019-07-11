Binge League

All about the 80's in Stranger Things Season 3 #BingeLeague


In this episode the #BingeLeague focuses on all the incredible 80s references you may have missed while watching the rising action of this Stranger Things season. The League is boosted by the knowledge of a Superfan guest and are amazed at how deep the Duffer brothers take their references; to films at the that appear in the series, to comic books, to references of their own stories and creatures. This episode of the #BingeLeague has facts on facts on facts for your satis-fact-ion. 

The start of Stranger Things Season 3 #BingeLeague

The start of Stranger Things Season 3 #BingeLeague

10 July 2019 4:18 PM
Deception and obsession is the theme... #BingeLeague

Deception and obsession is the theme... #BingeLeague

14 June 2019 4:04 PM
Would you close your social media accounts? #BingeLeague

Would you close your social media accounts? #BingeLeague

14 June 2019 3:59 PM
Is Black Mirror season 5 a little risque? #BingeLeague

Is Black Mirror season 5 a little risque? #BingeLeague

10 June 2019 3:34 PM
Game of Thrones debrief session #BingeLeague

Game of Thrones debrief session #BingeLeague

31 May 2019 2:42 PM
Finale Game of Thrones, best ever or disappointment? #BingeLeague

Finale Game of Thrones, best ever or disappointment? #BingeLeague

21 May 2019 4:45 PM
The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones... #BingeLeague

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones... #BingeLeague

14 May 2019 4:10 PM
The last of the Starks in Game of Thrones #BingeLeague

The last of the Starks in Game of Thrones #BingeLeague

7 May 2019 12:14 PM
Game of Thrones, The Battle of Winterfell #BingeLeague

Game of Thrones, The Battle of Winterfell #BingeLeague

30 April 2019 12:47 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Dirco's Pandor: Govt expects high standard of conduct from SA's ambassadors
Dirco's Pandor: Govt expects high standard of conduct from SA's ambassadors

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said she would be having a discussion with President Cyril Ramaphosa about the developments surrounding Bruce Koloane.
Mthembu: Measures being put in place to deal with WC's high murder rate
Mthembu: Measures being put in place to deal with WC's high murder rate

Cabinet has expressed shock and dismay at the recent killings of 13 people in Philippi, Cape Town, including six women, who were aged between 18 and 26-years-old.
Zandile Gumede’s supporters plan to take protest to KZN ANC headquarters
Zandile Gumede’s supporters plan to take protest to KZN ANC headquarters

Several demonstrators were arrested on Thursday morning during protests in the city centre demanding eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede's reinstatement.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us