All about the 80's in Stranger Things Season 3 #BingeLeague

11 July 2019 1:40 PM

In this episode the #BingeLeague focuses on all the incredible 80s references you may have missed while watching the rising action of this Stranger Things season. The League is boosted by the knowledge of a Superfan guest and are amazed at how deep the Duffer brothers take their references; to films at the that appear in the series, to comic books, to references of their own stories and creatures. This episode of the #BingeLeague has facts on facts on facts for your satis-fact-ion.