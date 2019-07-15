Horror heavy EP5 and EP6 of Stranger Things #BingeLeague

15 July 2019 9:57 AM

In this episode of the #BingeLeague the panel dive into the horror heavy Chapter 5 and 6 of Stranger Things. From eerie hospital showdowns with goo monsters to Billy confronting El in her inter-dimensional travels theses episodes are packed with skin-raising spookiness. Let us not forget the all important introduction of Alexei (Smirnoff). The #BingeLeague waste no time in deciphering these all important chapters before the season climax.