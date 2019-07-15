Binge League

Horror heavy EP5 and EP6 of Stranger Things #BingeLeague


In this episode of the #BingeLeague the panel dive into the horror heavy Chapter 5 and 6 of Stranger Things. From eerie hospital showdowns with goo monsters to Billy confronting El in her inter-dimensional travels theses episodes are packed with skin-raising spookiness. Let us not forget the all important introduction of Alexei (Smirnoff). The #BingeLeague waste no time in deciphering these all important chapters before the season climax. 

Stranger Things is this really the end? #BingeLeague

Stranger Things is this really the end? #BingeLeague

15 July 2019 10:03 AM
All about the 80's in Stranger Things Season 3 #BingeLeague

All about the 80's in Stranger Things Season 3 #BingeLeague

11 July 2019 1:40 PM
The start of Stranger Things Season 3 #BingeLeague

The start of Stranger Things Season 3 #BingeLeague

10 July 2019 4:18 PM
Deception and obsession is the theme... #BingeLeague

Deception and obsession is the theme... #BingeLeague

14 June 2019 4:04 PM
Would you close your social media accounts? #BingeLeague

Would you close your social media accounts? #BingeLeague

14 June 2019 3:59 PM
Is Black Mirror season 5 a little risque? #BingeLeague

Is Black Mirror season 5 a little risque? #BingeLeague

10 June 2019 3:34 PM
Game of Thrones debrief session #BingeLeague

Game of Thrones debrief session #BingeLeague

31 May 2019 2:42 PM
Finale Game of Thrones, best ever or disappointment? #BingeLeague

Finale Game of Thrones, best ever or disappointment? #BingeLeague

21 May 2019 4:45 PM
The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones... #BingeLeague

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones... #BingeLeague

14 May 2019 4:10 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Zuma: I’ve never done anything unlawful with the Guptas
Zuma: I’ve never done anything unlawful with the Guptas

Zuma has been named as a key figure in a number of scandals that have played out over some years as a result of his alleged close links to the family.
'Did I auction Table Mountain?' Zuma responds to claims of auctioning SA
'Did I auction Table Mountain?' Zuma responds to claims of auctioning SA

Former President Jacob Zuma was speaking at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Monday.
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry

Former President Jacob Zuma is appearing at the Zondo commission of inquiry where he is expected to answer the allegations of state capture that have been levelled against him.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us