Anticipation for 13 Reasons Why Season 3 #BingeLeague

24 August 2019 9:54 AM

The horn of the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen has once again been blown summoning the brahs and brahetts to our stations. In anticipation of the third season of 13 Reasons we came together to recap seasons 1 and 2 of the hectic series and emotions flew a bit high. Can’t wait to dive into another kiff series, join us my dudes! #BingeLeague