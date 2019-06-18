Africa Business Report

Comparing milk prices across Africa suggests the rand may get stronger


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.

Politics come undone in Botswana, usually a beacon of stability

11 June 2019 7:32 PM
A focus on business in Africa (first week of June, 2019)

4 June 2019 7:34 PM
A focus on business in Africa (end-May 2019)

28 May 2019 8:15 PM
Nigeria’s large, brittle economy ekes out 2% growth

21 May 2019 7:58 PM
3 things making business headlines in Africa this week

14 May 2019 7:34 PM
Côte D’Ivoire to borrow billions to turn it into an tourism hotspot like SA

7 May 2019 7:32 PM
Uganda starts exporting dagga worth billions to Canada and Germany

30 April 2019 7:32 PM
Africa Business Report- 16 April

30 April 2019 12:19 PM
Africa Business Report- 23 April

30 April 2019 11:52 AM
