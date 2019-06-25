Africa Business Report

Can South Africa and Nigeria kiss and make up? Because there’s money to be made


The relationship is complicated and strained. Dianna Games reports back from the SA-Nigeria Investment Conference in Sandton.

Comparing milk prices across Africa suggests the rand may get stronger

Comparing milk prices across Africa suggests the rand may get stronger

18 June 2019 7:46 PM
Politics come undone in Botswana, usually a beacon of stability

Politics come undone in Botswana, usually a beacon of stability

11 June 2019 7:32 PM
A focus on business in Africa (first week of June, 2019)

A focus on business in Africa (first week of June, 2019)

4 June 2019 7:34 PM
A focus on business in Africa (end-May 2019)

A focus on business in Africa (end-May 2019)

28 May 2019 8:15 PM
Nigeria’s large, brittle economy ekes out 2% growth

Nigeria’s large, brittle economy ekes out 2% growth

21 May 2019 7:58 PM
3 things making business headlines in Africa this week

3 things making business headlines in Africa this week

14 May 2019 7:34 PM
Côte D’Ivoire to borrow billions to turn it into an tourism hotspot like SA

Côte D’Ivoire to borrow billions to turn it into an tourism hotspot like SA

7 May 2019 7:32 PM
Uganda starts exporting dagga worth billions to Canada and Germany

Uganda starts exporting dagga worth billions to Canada and Germany

30 April 2019 7:32 PM
Africa Business Report- 16 April

Africa Business Report- 16 April

30 April 2019 12:19 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Rand firmer as dollar dips on US rate cut bets
Rand firmer as dollar dips on US rate cut bets

Stocks fell as investor anxiety mounted over this week’s US-China trade talks at the G20 Summit.
Mashaba mulls a 'borderless' SA
Mashaba mulls a 'borderless' SA

He said on Tuesday it appeared to him that other nations want to use South Africa as a case study for something which they wouldn't take part in.
Suspended acting PIC CEO More blames Ayo deal on Matjila
Suspended acting PIC CEO More blames Ayo deal on Matjila

She gave details of the controversial R4.3 billion Ayo Technologies deal that's suspected to have been secured through the flouting of procedure.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us