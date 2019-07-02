Zimbabwe bans foreign currency, reigniting fears of hyperinflation

Africa Business Report

Zimbabwe’s inflation rate peaked at 897 000 000 000 000 000 000 000% in November 2008. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba.

Can South Africa and Nigeria kiss and make up? Because there’s money to be made

25 June 2019 7:50 PM
Comparing milk prices across Africa suggests the rand may get stronger

18 June 2019 7:46 PM
Politics come undone in Botswana, usually a beacon of stability

11 June 2019 7:32 PM
A focus on business in Africa (first week of June, 2019)

4 June 2019 7:34 PM
A focus on business in Africa (end-May 2019)

28 May 2019 8:15 PM
Nigeria’s large, brittle economy ekes out 2% growth

21 May 2019 7:58 PM
3 things making business headlines in Africa this week

14 May 2019 7:34 PM
Côte D’Ivoire to borrow billions to turn it into an tourism hotspot like SA

7 May 2019 7:32 PM
Uganda starts exporting dagga worth billions to Canada and Germany

30 April 2019 7:32 PM
