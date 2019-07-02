Zimbabwe’s inflation rate peaked at 897 000 000 000 000 000 000 000% in November 2008. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba.
Zimbabwe bans foreign currency, reigniting fears of hyperinflation
|
Can South Africa and Nigeria kiss and make up? Because there’s money to be made
|
25 June 2019 7:50 PM
|
Comparing milk prices across Africa suggests the rand may get stronger
|
18 June 2019 7:46 PM
|
Politics come undone in Botswana, usually a beacon of stability
|
11 June 2019 7:32 PM
|
4 June 2019 7:34 PM
|
28 May 2019 8:15 PM
|
21 May 2019 7:58 PM
|
14 May 2019 7:34 PM
|
Côte D’Ivoire to borrow billions to turn it into an tourism hotspot like SA
|
7 May 2019 7:32 PM
|
Uganda starts exporting dagga worth billions to Canada and Germany
|
30 April 2019 7:32 PM