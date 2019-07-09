Africa Business Report

Africa unites to form the largest free trade area in the world


The African Union expects the African Continental Free Trade Area to boost intra-African trade by 60% in the next three years.

Zimbabwe bans foreign currency, reigniting fears of hyperinflation

2 July 2019 7:33 PM
Can South Africa and Nigeria kiss and make up? Because there’s money to be made

25 June 2019 7:50 PM
Comparing milk prices across Africa suggests the rand may get stronger

18 June 2019 7:46 PM
Politics come undone in Botswana, usually a beacon of stability

11 June 2019 7:32 PM
A focus on business in Africa (first week of June, 2019)

4 June 2019 7:34 PM
A focus on business in Africa (end-May 2019)

28 May 2019 8:15 PM
Nigeria’s large, brittle economy ekes out 2% growth

21 May 2019 7:58 PM
3 things making business headlines in Africa this week

14 May 2019 7:34 PM
Côte D’Ivoire to borrow billions to turn it into an tourism hotspot like SA

7 May 2019 7:32 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

RMB Solutionist Thinking

Absa Insights 2019

Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

EWN Headlines
Public service unions express anger at Mchunu over decision to cut jobs
Public service unions express anger at Mchunu over decision to cut jobs

Minister Senzo Mchunu said his department and Treasury have identified human resources-related areas where they could cut the unaffordable public sector wage bill.

Sisulu ‘satisfied’ with published draft legislation on land expropriation
Sisulu 'satisfied' with published draft legislation on land expropriation

While introducing her department's budget vote on Tuesday, Lindiwe Sisulu said her department would like to be the first to benefit from this legislation.
NPA’s new investigative directorate to announce its probes later in July
NPA's new investigative directorate to announce its probes later in July

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the formation of the directorate in his State of the Nation Address in February and it was set up in April.

