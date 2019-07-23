Africa Business Report

Africa gets a common currency – the 'eco' – to be used by 385 million people


How realistic is the 'eco'? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ronak Gopaldas, Africa Analyst at Signal Risk.

Zimbabwe running out of bread as inflation tops 175%

16 July 2019 8:14 PM
Africa unites to form the largest free trade area in the world

9 July 2019 7:33 PM
Zimbabwe bans foreign currency, reigniting fears of hyperinflation

2 July 2019 7:33 PM
Can South Africa and Nigeria kiss and make up? Because there’s money to be made

25 June 2019 7:50 PM
Comparing milk prices across Africa suggests the rand may get stronger

18 June 2019 7:46 PM
Politics come undone in Botswana, usually a beacon of stability

11 June 2019 7:32 PM
A focus on business in Africa (first week of June, 2019)

4 June 2019 7:34 PM
A focus on business in Africa (end-May 2019)

28 May 2019 8:15 PM
Nigeria’s large, brittle economy ekes out 2% growth

21 May 2019 7:58 PM
Mkhwebane opposed Gordhan’s interdict application due to insults – lawyers
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has asked the High Court in Pretoria to strike out numerous allegations the minister has made against her in his affidavit.
Govt, unions must work together on bloated public sector - Ramaphosa
The president was speaking at a conference held at the University of Johannesburg, where he reflected on 25 years into democracy.
Municipalities struggling with service delivery under spotlight in Parly
In the North West, which has been rocked by service delivery protests, some municipalities would go up to 40 days without paying employee salaries.
