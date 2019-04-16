Road to Elections 2019

Road to Elections: Exploring the Electorate


As the countdown to the May 8th general election continues, Joanne looks into the various aspects of this vote, including the mechanics of it, the personalities and parties that’ll be dominating our thoughts. We’ve created a series of podcasts, which we hope you’ll use as a means of building your understanding of the dynamics behind the upcoming ballot. In this installment of Road To Elections Joanne is joined by Prof Kealeboga Maphunye the chair of the department of political sciences at Unisa to explore who the electorate of the upcoming elections are and what are the dynamic that influence their voting patterns.

Road to Elections: The ANC has all their eggs in the Ramaphosa basket

Road to Elections: The ANC has all their eggs in the Ramaphosa basket

12 April 2019 6:48 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
ANC, DA remain top 2 parties in Gauteng so far
ANC, DA remain top 2 parties in Gauteng so far

The ANC had over 49% of the votes, the DA close to 27% and the Economic Freedom Fighters were sitting with almost 14% of the votes.
Politics Sphithiphithi: What will happen to Maimane? Live with the DA's Trollip
Politics Sphithiphithi: What will happen to Maimane? Live with the DA's Trollip

The DA's federal executive council chair says he doesn't know who in the DA want Mmusi Maimane to no longer lead the party, which has seen stagnated support this elections.
More than 30 parties walk out of IEC meeting over voting irregularities
More than 30 parties walk out of IEC meeting over voting irregularities

The group has vowed to bring their members to the results operation centre in Tshwane to protest until their demands are heard.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us