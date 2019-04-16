Road to Elections: Exploring the Electorate

16 April 2019 7:24 AM

As the countdown to the May 8th general election continues, Joanne looks into the various aspects of this vote, including the mechanics of it, the personalities and parties that’ll be dominating our thoughts. We’ve created a series of podcasts, which we hope you’ll use as a means of building your understanding of the dynamics behind the upcoming ballot. In this installment of Road To Elections Joanne is joined by Prof Kealeboga Maphunye the chair of the department of political sciences at Unisa to explore who the electorate of the upcoming elections are and what are the dynamic that influence their voting patterns.