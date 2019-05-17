Game of Thrones


Game of Thrones Game of Thrones

After 8 years and 72 episodes, there remains only one to determine how it all ends and who takes the Iron Throne. Pippa Hudson is joined by fellow GoT fans to look back at the series highlights, the things they hated and loved and whether the writers will ruin or restore our faith in the show. Whatever you may feel, there is little doubt that this is the series of the century if not all time and it will all end on Monday 20 May. Joining Pippa are the three friends of House Wyrd - Fazielah Williams, Tendai Sibindi and Leonie Mollentze and Primedia producer Nicola Bruns and her GoT Bff Elri Steenkamp. Consider it the perfect preparation ahead of the last show and for those with FOMO take a listen to know what to drop into conversations to look like you know why half the planet has lost their mind about whether a dragon lady will get to sit on an iron throne.


Game of Thrones - Series finale

Game of Thrones - Series finale

17 May 2019 1:09 PM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Saray Khumalo: 'Being on top of the world will live with me forever'
Saray Khumalo: 'Being on top of the world will live with me forever'

South African mountaineer and first black African woman to summit Mount Everest Saray Khumalo, who returned home to a hero's welcome at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday, said she didn't know the whole nation was with her.

Questions around Mabuza being sworn in as MP still unanswered
Questions around Mabuza being sworn in as MP still unanswered

Last week, the deputy president requested his swearing in by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng be postponed to give him time to respond to the ANC's integrity commission report.

Grade 8 Northern Cape pupil gets 12 years for stabbing teacher to death
Grade 8 Northern Cape pupil gets 12 years for stabbing teacher to death

The office of the director of public prosecutions said the 17-year-old attacked the English teacher at the Bosele Middle School Hostel near Kuruman in January last year.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us