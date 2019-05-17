Game of Thrones - Series finale

17 May 2019 1:09 PM

After 8 years and 72 episodes, there remains only one to determine how it all ends and who takes the Iron Throne. Pippa Hudson is joined by fellow GoT fans to look back at the series highlights, the things they hated and loved and whether the writers will ruin or restore our faith in the show. Whatever you may feel, there is little doubt that this is the series of the century if not all time and it will all end on Monday 20 May. Joining Pippa are the three friends of House Wyrd - Fazielah Williams, Tendai Sibindi and Leonie Mollentze and Primedia producer Nicola Bruns and her GoT Bff Elri Steenkamp. Consider it the perfect preparation ahead of the last show and for those with FOMO take a listen to know what to drop into conversations to look like you know why half the planet has lost their mind about whether a dragon lady will get to sit on an iron throne.