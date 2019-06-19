EWN: SA's Forgotten Citizens Podcast EP3

19 June 2019 12:23 PM

EWN spoke to five homeless people throughout Johannesburg to find out if they would like to participate in the upcoming elections and how they felt about being sidelined in exercising one of the most important rights South Africans are entitled to. In this episode of SA’s forgotten citizens: The homeless and the hopeless, we look at the psychological toll of homelessness on people who end up living on the streets. We speak to clinical psychologist Tebhoho Monyamane who explains to EWN how living on the streets has an impact on development and how it leads to trauma.