EWN: SA's Forgotten Citizens Podcast

EWN: SA's Forgotten Citizens Podcast EP3


EWN spoke to five homeless people throughout Johannesburg to find out if they would like to participate in the upcoming elections and how they felt about being sidelined in exercising one of the most important rights South Africans are entitled to. In this episode of SA’s forgotten citizens: The homeless and the hopeless, we look at the psychological toll of homelessness on people who end up living on the streets. We speak to clinical psychologist Tebhoho Monyamane who explains to EWN how living on the streets has an impact on development and how it leads to trauma.

EWN: SA's Forgotten Citizens Podcast EP2

EWN: SA's Forgotten Citizens Podcast EP2

23 May 2019 1:51 PM
EWN: SA's Forgotten Citizens Podcast EP1

EWN: SA's Forgotten Citizens Podcast EP1

7 May 2019 10:33 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Communications Dept working to mitigate SABC's financial problems
Communications Dept working to mitigate SABC's financial problems

The public broadcaster is facing major financial woes with fears it may not be able to pay salaries in June.
Alex residents prepare to march to Sandton
Alex residents prepare to march to Sandton

Community members returned to the streets on Wednesday morning against the rebuilding of illegal structures.

Euthanasia advocate Sean Davison sentenced to 3 years of house arrest
Euthanasia advocate Sean Davison sentenced to 3 years of house arrest

He entered into a plea and sentencing agreement in connection with cases in which he helped three Cape Town patients take their own lives.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us