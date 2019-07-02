Guest: Mike Fraser – Personal Development Coach The Teaching and Learning International Survey (Talis) has revealed that more than half of South African teachers indicated that teaching was not their first choice with only 49% citing it as their first choice for a career. The findings were announced on Tuesday by Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshega during the release of the Talis report at Nellmapius Secondary School in Pretoria.
Is lack of career advice failing our youth?
|
2 July 2019 10:28 PM
|
DA fails in bid to stop controversial ANC MPs from becoming committee chair and also part ways with the EFF
|
2 July 2019 10:22 PM
|
2 July 2019 9:03 PM
|
Gauteng government will 'contribute to settle e-toll debt': David Makhura
|
1 July 2019 10:33 PM
|
1 July 2019 10:10 PM
|
1 July 2019 9:03 PM
|
28 June 2019 11:01 PM
|
South Africans doing great things - Ofentse Mathope (Sous Chef at NCW Restaurant in Melville)
|
28 June 2019 10:09 PM
|
28 June 2019 9:51 PM