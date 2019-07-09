The Aubrey Masango Show

NADEL condemns City of Cape Town anti-poor by-laws that criminalise and penalise the poor and marginalised


Guest: Ugeshnee Naicker - Deputy Secretary at the National Association of Democratic Lawyers (NADEL)

Why Reading in Mother Tongue is Invaluable for improving child literacy

Why Reading in Mother Tongue is Invaluable for improving child literacy

9 July 2019 10:03 PM
Child Maintenance & the legalities that surround it

Child Maintenance & the legalities that surround it

9 July 2019 9:27 PM
Spat between public protector Mkhwebani & Minister Gordhan unpacked

Spat between public protector Mkhwebani & Minister Gordhan unpacked

8 July 2019 11:12 PM
No government guarantee to bail out cash-strapped SABC

No government guarantee to bail out cash-strapped SABC

8 July 2019 10:06 PM
What you need to know about the NHI fund and why it is compulsory

What you need to know about the NHI fund and why it is compulsory

8 July 2019 9:27 PM
South Africans Doing Great Things - Dr Sonja and Laureka Lewis

South Africans Doing Great Things - Dr Sonja and Laureka Lewis

5 July 2019 10:53 PM
Lebo Pule: How to heal from the hustle.

Lebo Pule: How to heal from the hustle.

5 July 2019 10:27 PM
12 habits that help you attain financial independence

12 habits that help you attain financial independence

5 July 2019 9:04 PM
Demystying the old age practice & custom of initiation

Demystying the old age practice & custom of initiation

4 July 2019 11:23 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Public service unions express anger at Mchunu over decision to cut jobs
Public service unions express anger at Mchunu over decision to cut jobs

Minister Senzo Mchunu said his department and Treasury have identified human resources-related areas where they could cut the unaffordable public sector wage bill.

Sisulu ‘satisfied’ with published draft legislation on land expropriation
Sisulu ‘satisfied’ with published draft legislation on land expropriation

While introducing her department's budget vote on Tuesday, Lindiwe Sisulu said her department would like to be the first to benefit from this legislation.
NPA’s new investigative directorate to announce its probes later in July
NPA’s new investigative directorate to announce its probes later in July

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the formation of the directorate in his State of the Nation Address in February and it was set up in April.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us