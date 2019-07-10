Minister Gordhan lodges urgent court application to interdict mkhwebane's report

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has lodged an urgent application to suspend and interdict enforcement of the remedial orders by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane over the establishment of the South African Revenue Service’s (Sars) so-called “rogue” unit, and that Gordhan misled Parliament over meeting with a member of the controversial Gupta family. The minister’s lawyers confirmed this in a statement issued this evening. Guest: Tebogo Malatji, Lawyer representing Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan
