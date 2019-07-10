The Aubrey Masango Show

Minister Gordhan lodges urgent court application to interdict mkhwebane's report


Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has lodged an urgent application to suspend and interdict enforcement of the remedial orders by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane over the establishment of the South African Revenue Service’s (Sars) so-called “rogue” unit, and that Gordhan misled Parliament over meeting with a member of the controversial Gupta family. The minister’s lawyers confirmed this in a statement issued this evening. Guest: Tebogo Malatji, Lawyer representing Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan

12 habits that help you attain financial independence (Part 2)

12 habits that help you attain financial independence (Part 2)

10 July 2019 9:22 PM
NADEL condemns City of Cape Town anti-poor by-laws that criminalise and penalise the poor and marginalised

NADEL condemns City of Cape Town anti-poor by-laws that criminalise and penalise the poor and marginalised

9 July 2019 10:39 PM
Why Reading in Mother Tongue is Invaluable for improving child literacy

Why Reading in Mother Tongue is Invaluable for improving child literacy

9 July 2019 10:03 PM
Child Maintenance & the legalities that surround it

Child Maintenance & the legalities that surround it

9 July 2019 9:27 PM
Spat between public protector Mkhwebani & Minister Gordhan unpacked

Spat between public protector Mkhwebani & Minister Gordhan unpacked

8 July 2019 11:12 PM
No government guarantee to bail out cash-strapped SABC

No government guarantee to bail out cash-strapped SABC

8 July 2019 10:06 PM
What you need to know about the NHI fund and why it is compulsory

What you need to know about the NHI fund and why it is compulsory

8 July 2019 9:27 PM
South Africans Doing Great Things - Dr Sonja and Laureka Lewis

South Africans Doing Great Things - Dr Sonja and Laureka Lewis

5 July 2019 10:53 PM
Lebo Pule: How to heal from the hustle.

Lebo Pule: How to heal from the hustle.

5 July 2019 10:27 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Over 1,000 fake marriages annulled since last year - Motsolaedi
Over 1,000 fake marriages annulled since last year - Motsolaedi

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Wednesday mentioned the issue during his budget vote speech in Parliament.

Breytenbach recuses herself from Parly review of Jiba, Mrwebi case
Breytenbach recuses herself from Parly review of Jiba, Mrwebi case

Member of Parliament Glynnis Breytenbach, a former prosecutor employed by the NPA, testified against both Jiba and Mrwebi at the Mokgoro Commission of Inquiry.
ANC KZN confirms extension of Zandile Gumede’s special leave
ANC KZN confirms extension of Zandile Gumede’s special leave

This effectively means Fawzia Peer would continue to serve as eThekwini’s acting mayor.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us