University athletes score top jobs

Many athletes can tell you the leadership skills they gained from sports. Employers often echo their sentiments. Athletes recognize the importance of teamwork and trust, they know how to deal with adversity and conflict, and they know how to think strategically and shift course when necessary. In the workplace, the prevailing wisdom seems to be that athletes have skills that are useful in their careers. Most of this wisdom is anecdotal, but some academic research has delved into the ways athletes learn to be leaders. Guests: Rebecca Prestorius - Country Manager Crimson Education South Africa Tessa Berger – Athletics Director of Crimson Education

All you need to know about debt review & Debt Councelling

16 July 2019 9:04 PM
Zuma spills the tea at #StateCaptureInquiry

15 July 2019 11:10 PM
ANC Veterans League calls on the party’s secretary general to publicly denounce EFF MPs’ attack on Minister Pravin Gordhan

15 July 2019 9:48 PM
Debunking myths about the vasectomy procedure

15 July 2019 9:07 PM
South Africans Doing Great Things – Patrick Solomons

12 July 2019 11:18 PM
Ethnikids – For the love of reading to your kids

12 July 2019 10:01 PM
Power of Hashtags in creating social change

12 July 2019 9:07 PM
Backpacking secrets with Afrika Mdolomba

11 July 2019 11:04 PM
Don't let panic attacks destroy your life, take charge – Sadag

11 July 2019 9:12 PM
EWN Headlines
MKMVA rejects Zuma spy claims on Nyanda, Ramatlhodi
MKMVA rejects Zuma spy claims on Nyanda, Ramatlhodi

Jacob Zuma made the allegations during his testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on Monday.

SA psychiatric nurses at heightened risk of violence - study
SA psychiatric nurses at heightened risk of violence - study

The research has found that psychiatric nurses working at public hospitals have reported different forms of abuse at work namely verbal and nonverbal.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Johnny Clegg’s ‘Final Journey’
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Johnny Clegg’s ‘Final Journey’

The last show of Johnny Clegg's world tour 'The Final Journey' was in Port Elizabeth in late January 2018.
