The Aubrey Masango Show

12 habits that help you attain financial independence (Part 3)


Achieving financial freedom is a goal for many people. Financial freedom generally means having enough savings, investments and cash on hand to afford the lifestyle we want for ourselves and our families and a growing nest egg that will allow us to retire or pursue the career we want without being driven by earning a certain amount each year. Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital

University athletes score top jobs

16 July 2019 11:11 PM
All you need to know about debt review & Debt Councelling

16 July 2019 9:04 PM
Zuma spills the tea at #StateCaptureInquiry

15 July 2019 11:10 PM
ANC Veterans League calls on the party’s secretary general to publicly denounce EFF MPs’ attack on Minister Pravin Gordhan

15 July 2019 9:48 PM
Debunking myths about the vasectomy procedure

15 July 2019 9:07 PM
South Africans Doing Great Things – Patrick Solomons

12 July 2019 11:18 PM
Ethnikids – For the love of reading to your kids

12 July 2019 10:01 PM
Power of Hashtags in creating social change

12 July 2019 9:07 PM
Backpacking secrets with Afrika Mdolomba

11 July 2019 11:04 PM
EWN Headlines
Mthembu says Gordhan being targeted by EFF for cleaning up SOEs
This came after EFF leader Julius Malema attacked Ramaphosa for what he called 'tendencies' to defy the office of the Public Protector by “protecting” Gordhan.
Millions stranded in India as early monsoon downpours bring flood havoc
At least 5.8 million people have been displaced and some 30 have died in the past two weeks in the tea-growing state of Assam.
Trump embraces political base as racial controversy rages
The president's appearance comes a day after he was censured by the House of Representatives for "racist" tweets targeting four first-term progressive lawmakers and use of hostile language targeting immigrants.
