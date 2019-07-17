Achieving financial freedom is a goal for many people. Financial freedom generally means having enough savings, investments and cash on hand to afford the lifestyle we want for ourselves and our families and a growing nest egg that will allow us to retire or pursue the career we want without being driven by earning a certain amount each year. Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital
12 habits that help you attain financial independence (Part 3)
