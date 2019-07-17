The Aubrey Masango Show

Student Sponsorship Programme (SSP) Scholarships


Student Sponsorship Programme (SSP) is a non-profit organisation which offers a 5-year high school scholarships to gifted children from disadvantaged backgrounds. SSP is currently looking for people to apply for their Grade 6 learners with 70% in English, Maths and Science, so they may qualify for a scholarship. Guest: Student Sponsorship Programme (SSP) Head of Academics - Ms Taulani Mudau

‘Conversations with my younger self’

17 July 2019 11:30 PM
