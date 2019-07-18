The Aubrey Masango Show

How bullying at school can have a life-long impact on mental health


Shouqat Mugjenker – Mental Health Practioner & Portfolio Manager at Pharma Dynamics

‘Conversations with my younger self’

‘Conversations with my younger self’

17 July 2019 11:30 PM
Female IT entrepreneur develops APP for school transport providers

Female IT entrepreneur develops APP for school transport providers

17 July 2019 10:11 PM
Student Sponsorship Programme (SSP) Scholarships

Student Sponsorship Programme (SSP) Scholarships

17 July 2019 9:42 PM
We have not rejected Zuma's evidence - MKMVA

We have not rejected Zuma's evidence - MKMVA

17 July 2019 9:33 PM
12 habits that help you attain financial independence (Part 3)

12 habits that help you attain financial independence (Part 3)

17 July 2019 9:05 PM
University athletes score top jobs

University athletes score top jobs

16 July 2019 11:11 PM
All you need to know about debt review & Debt Councelling

All you need to know about debt review & Debt Councelling

16 July 2019 9:04 PM
Zuma spills the tea at #StateCaptureInquiry

Zuma spills the tea at #StateCaptureInquiry

15 July 2019 11:10 PM
ANC Veterans League calls on the party’s secretary general to publicly denounce EFF MPs’ attack on Minister Pravin Gordhan

ANC Veterans League calls on the party’s secretary general to publicly denounce EFF MPs’ attack on Minister Pravin Gordhan

15 July 2019 9:48 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Residents welcome army’s deployment in CT
Residents welcome army’s deployment in CT

It comes a full week after a promise by the police minister to send the army into 10 Cape Flats neighbourhoods, as a force enabler for the police.
GALLERY: SANDF boots finally hit the ground in Cape Town
GALLERY: SANDF boots finally hit the ground in Cape Town

The South African National Defence Force arrived in Cape Town on 18 July 2019, one week after Police Minister Bheki Cele announced troops would be deployed to gang-plagued areas on the Cape Flats to assist the South African Police Service.
KZN cops seize drugs, ammo, cash worth nearly R2m in raid
KZN cops seize drugs, ammo, cash worth nearly R2m in raid

The suspects are expected to appear at the Verulam Magistrates Court on Friday morning.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us