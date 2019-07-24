The Aubrey Masango Show

When should you talk to a financial advisor?


People are uncomfortable talking about money. In a 2017 study by Acorns, nearly 2/3 of respondents said that they would rather talk about their weight than their finances. While nearly everyone could benefit from working with a professional financial planner, the cost is often prohibitive. There comes a time, however, when paying for financial advice becomes a solid investment in your future. Financial planners are like mechanics for your bank balance. Book in while the going’s good, and they will help set you on a path to financial freedom. So, how do you know when it's time to hire a financial advisor? 

Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli - Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital

Civil society organisations call on Zondo to not treat witnesses at the #statecaptureInquiry with kid gloves

Civil society organisations call on Zondo to not treat witnesses at the #statecaptureInquiry with kid gloves

24 July 2019 10:02 PM
Top five destinations for South Africans teaching abroad

Top five destinations for South Africans teaching abroad

23 July 2019 10:56 PM
Women NGOs protested outside parliament for more funding

Women NGOs protested outside parliament for more funding

23 July 2019 9:46 PM
How to deal with unfair dismissals and bullying at work

How to deal with unfair dismissals and bullying at work

23 July 2019 9:15 PM
Solidarity forced to take legal action against Denel

Solidarity forced to take legal action against Denel

22 July 2019 10:32 PM
Understanding the implications of ConCourt judgment against Mkhwebane

Understanding the implications of ConCourt judgment against Mkhwebane

22 July 2019 9:51 PM
Destigmatizing Tuberculosis (TB)

Destigmatizing Tuberculosis (TB)

22 July 2019 9:08 PM
From drug dealer to art teacher – Mark Jeneker

From drug dealer to art teacher – Mark Jeneker

19 July 2019 11:01 PM
Understanding Polygamous marriages in South Africa

Understanding Polygamous marriages in South Africa

18 July 2019 11:05 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Over 250,000 undocumented pupils in Gauteng schools - Lesufi
Over 250,000 undocumented pupils in Gauteng schools - Lesufi

In his oral submission to the Alex inquiry, MEC Panyaza Lesufi revealed how the admissions of non-documented learners affected his department’s budget.
Mbalula announces plans to improve railway system as strike looms
Mbalula announces plans to improve railway system as strike looms

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said an immediate priority was the urgent implementation of interventions to deal with the struggling Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.
Hanekom denies feeding EFF information about ousting Zuma
Hanekom denies feeding EFF information about ousting Zuma

Last year, the ANC in Parliament decided it would support a motion of no confidence in the former president if he failed to resign as ordered by the party.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us