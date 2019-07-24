People are uncomfortable talking about money. In a 2017 study by Acorns, nearly 2/3 of respondents said that they would rather talk about their weight than their finances. While nearly everyone could benefit from working with a professional financial planner, the cost is often prohibitive. There comes a time, however, when paying for financial advice becomes a solid investment in your future. Financial planners are like mechanics for your bank balance. Book in while the going’s good, and they will help set you on a path to financial freedom. So, how do you know when it's time to hire a financial advisor?
Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli - Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital
When should you talk to a financial advisor?
