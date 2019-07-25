The Aubrey Masango Show

Africa at a Glance Feature: West Africa's single currency


The Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS recently adopted a single currency named Eco, which it plans to launch by 2020. The plan for the currency had been discussed for nearly thirty years.

Guest: Dr. J. Atsu Amegashie is a Professor of Economics at the University of Guelph in Canada

EWN Headlines
Cabinet receives final report from land reform panel
Cabinet receives final report from land reform panel

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu thanked the panel chaired by Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati and approved that the report be made public.

Hanekom ‘doesn’t own’ Kathrada Foundation
Hanekom ‘doesn’t own’ Kathrada Foundation

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule described Hanekom as a wedge-driver and a charlatan who was making his mark through the ownership of the Kathrada Foundation.
Tunisia's Essebsi, world's oldest president, dies at 92
Tunisia's Essebsi, world's oldest president, dies at 92

The veteran politician came to power in 2014, three years after the Arab Spring uprising toppled longtime despot Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
