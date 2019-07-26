Ransomware attacks are increasingly becoming a problem in SA and local companies are not reporting these incidents for fear of reputational damage. To learn more about these attacks we will be joined in studio by AVeS(A.V.S) Cyber Security CEO, Charl Ueckermann.
Ransomware Attacks - what you need to know
