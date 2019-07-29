Understanding Juvenile arthritis and pediatric rheumatology

29 July 2019 9:09 PM

Arthritis is commonly associated with the aging and elderly populations, but according to the American College of Rheumatology, around 300,000 children in the United States have been diagnosed with Arthritis.



Guest: Dr. Gail Faller - A Paediatric Rheumatologist at Donald Gordon Medical Centre



For information contact: Arthritis Kids South Africa



Email: admin@arthritiskids.co.za or brenda@arthitis.co.za



Webmail: https://www.arthritis.org.za