Arthritis is commonly associated with the aging and elderly populations, but according to the American College of Rheumatology, around 300,000 children in the United States have been diagnosed with Arthritis.
Guest: Dr. Gail Faller - A Paediatric Rheumatologist at Donald Gordon Medical Centre
For information contact: Arthritis Kids South Africa
Email: admin@arthritiskids.co.za or brenda@arthitis.co.za
Webmail: https://www.arthritis.org.za
Understanding Juvenile arthritis and pediatric rheumatology
Arthritis is commonly associated with the aging and elderly populations, but according to the American College of Rheumatology, around 300,000 children in the United States have been diagnosed with Arthritis.
|
29 July 2019 10:38 PM
|
29 July 2019 9:37 PM
|
Winemaker transforms a neglected vineyard into a thriving one
|
26 July 2019 11:08 PM
|
Rali Mampeule becomes first South African to join Forbes Real Estate Council
|
26 July 2019 10:08 PM
|
26 July 2019 9:59 PM
|
25 July 2019 11:04 PM
|
25 July 2019 9:03 PM
|
24 July 2019 11:10 PM
|
Civil society organisations call on Zondo to not treat witnesses at the #statecaptureInquiry with kid gloves
|
24 July 2019 10:02 PM