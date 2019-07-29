Could nationalization be the answer to the land question?

29 July 2019 9:37 PM

The expert advisory panel on Land Reform and Agriculture, which was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and formed on September 18 last year, has released a final report.The main consensus, after much scrutiny, was that “the urgency and Constitutional imperative of land reform in South Africa can neither be taken lightly nor postponed.”



Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha - Associate editor at Scorpio Daily Maverick’s Investigative Unit