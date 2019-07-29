The expert advisory panel on Land Reform and Agriculture, which was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and formed on September 18 last year, has released a final report.The main consensus, after much scrutiny, was that “the urgency and Constitutional imperative of land reform in South Africa can neither be taken lightly nor postponed.”
Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha - Associate editor at Scorpio Daily Maverick’s Investigative Unit
Could nationalization be the answer to the land question?
The expert advisory panel on Land Reform and Agriculture, which was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and formed on September 18 last year, has released a final report.The main consensus, after much scrutiny, was that “the urgency and Constitutional imperative of land reform in South Africa can neither be taken lightly nor postponed.”
|
29 July 2019 10:38 PM
|
29 July 2019 9:09 PM
|
Winemaker transforms a neglected vineyard into a thriving one
|
26 July 2019 11:08 PM
|
Rali Mampeule becomes first South African to join Forbes Real Estate Council
|
26 July 2019 10:08 PM
|
26 July 2019 9:59 PM
|
25 July 2019 11:04 PM
|
25 July 2019 9:03 PM
|
24 July 2019 11:10 PM
|
Civil society organisations call on Zondo to not treat witnesses at the #statecaptureInquiry with kid gloves
|
24 July 2019 10:02 PM