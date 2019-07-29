The Aubrey Masango Show

Could nationalization be the answer to the land question?


The expert advisory panel on Land Reform and Agriculture, which was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and formed on September 18 last year, has released a final report.The main consensus, after much scrutiny, was that “the urgency and Constitutional imperative of land reform in South Africa can neither be taken lightly nor postponed.”

Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha - Associate editor at Scorpio Daily Maverick’s Investigative Unit

EWN Headlines
Mabuza appointment as Eskom head to ensure continuity: public enterprises
Mabuza appointment as Eskom head to ensure continuity: public enterprises

Minister Pravin Gordhan announced that Jabu Mabuza would be acting in both positions for the next three months.
Medical researchers a step closer to unlocking population genetic makeup
Medical researchers a step closer to unlocking population genetic makeup

In a first for the continent, the South African Medical Research Council launched its state-of-the-art Genomics Centre situated at the facility’s Bellville campus on Monday.
Hawks welcome Warrick Walsh's 15 years in jail for defrauding Sars
Hawks welcome Warrick Walsh's 15 years in jail for defrauding Sars

Warrick Walsh was sentenced to 15-years imprisonment by the Pretoria High Court last week for defrauding Sars of R5 million.

