Tempers flare at ANC NEC Meeting

29 July 2019 10:38 PM

Cyril Ramaphosa has effectively spent the first 18 months of his presidency fighting the flames of discontent – some of which he may have started himself – and the latest blaze he’s had to quell once again involves his predecessor. However, reports from this weekend’s ANC NEC meeting suggests that Cyril is now fighting fire with fire.



Guest: Ongama Mtimka - Political Analyst & Lecturer At Nelson Mandela University