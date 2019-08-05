The Aubrey Masango Show

Could Ramaphosa suffer great damage if CR17 leak is true?


Over the weekend a series of leaked emails were published regarding donors to the CR17 campaigns and this has raised questions about the president’s honesty. Pieter du Toit joined us to discuss this. 

