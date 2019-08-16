The Aubrey Masango Show

Different viruses that are let loose on the internet


The are new viruses or pieces of malware that are set loose on the internet every second of the day and AVeS Cyber Security CEO, Charl Ueckermann to talk about how to protect your business from them.

Sheets for Shirts with Danolene Johanessen

Sheets for Shirts with Danolene Johanessen

16 August 2019 11:01 PM
Top Five Finish for SA’s Young Para Athletes – South Africans Doing Great things

Top Five Finish for SA’s Young Para Athletes – South Africans Doing Great things

16 August 2019 10:01 PM
Traditional and Indigenous Leadership

Traditional and Indigenous Leadership

15 August 2019 11:10 PM
Narcissism/Narcissistic Behaviour

Narcissism/Narcissistic Behaviour

15 August 2019 9:13 PM
Amateurs compete, professionals create

Amateurs compete, professionals create

14 August 2019 11:50 PM
Sucessful winter initiation season in Langa

Sucessful winter initiation season in Langa

14 August 2019 11:27 PM
Is there still a case for investing in the stock market?

Is there still a case for investing in the stock market?

14 August 2019 9:03 PM
What’s corporate SA doing for women this women’s month?

What’s corporate SA doing for women this women’s month?

13 August 2019 11:02 PM
Sasol Foundation opens bursary applications for 2020 Academic Year

Sasol Foundation opens bursary applications for 2020 Academic Year

13 August 2019 9:40 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Springbok Women qualify for 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup
Springbok Women qualify for 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup

The win marked a clean sweep for the Springbok Women in the competition and wrapped up a full-house of points from their three matches following 89-5 and 73-0 victories against Uganda and Madagascar earlier in the tournament.

Sudanese celebrate transition to civilian rule
Sudanese celebrate transition to civilian rule

Thousands of cheering people gathered around the Friendship Hall next to the Nile, where the documents that will govern Sudan's 39-month transition were signed.

Man to appear in court for alleged human trafficking
Man to appear in court for alleged human trafficking

The suspect was expected to appear in court on 23 August for a bail application.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us