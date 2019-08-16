Michael Stevens, Director of Jumping Kids Prosthetic Fund, joined Aubrey to talk about South Africa’s young track and field athletes performance at the World Para Athletics Junior Championships that took place from 1-4 August in Nottwil, Switzerland.
Top Five Finish for SA’s Young Para Athletes – South Africans Doing Great things
