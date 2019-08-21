The Aubrey Masango Show

Amateur vs Professional - the Law Of Vibration’ part 2.


Guest: Stanley Beckett - Author and Consultant

The new demerit system issued by the (RTIA) Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences is about to steer South Africans off the road.

The new demerit system issued by the (RTIA) Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences is about to steer South Africans off the road.

21 August 2019 10:06 PM
Good Risk Assessment - How does one assess the risk of a stock?

Good Risk Assessment - How does one assess the risk of a stock?

21 August 2019 9:01 PM
Education

Education

20 August 2019 11:04 PM
STEM Careers

STEM Careers

20 August 2019 11:01 PM
Does the essential services list ‘suffocates’ employee rights?

Does the essential services list ‘suffocates’ employee rights?

20 August 2019 9:07 PM
The arguments for and against the NHI

The arguments for and against the NHI

19 August 2019 11:02 PM
More CR17 leaks and payments

More CR17 leaks and payments

19 August 2019 10:00 PM
Painful bladder syndrome

Painful bladder syndrome

19 August 2019 9:02 PM
Sheets for Shirts with Danolene Johanessen

Sheets for Shirts with Danolene Johanessen

16 August 2019 11:01 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Arms deal commission court ruling hailed by anti-corruption activists
Arms deal commission court ruling hailed by anti-corruption activists

The commission, chaired by Judge Willie Seriti, ran for four years and cost taxpayers over R130 million.
Family: Autopsy shows Tshegofatso Selahle was severely beaten
Family: Autopsy shows Tshegofatso Selahle was severely beaten

His sister, Letsoba Selahle, said they were in possession of an autopsy report that confirmed that her brother died from physical injuries he sustained while in metro police custody.

Lack of transformation in mining sector under spotlight again in Parly
Lack of transformation in mining sector under spotlight again in Parly

The portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy on Wednesday hosted an engagement session with organisations in the mining and energy sectors.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us