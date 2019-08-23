The Aubrey Masango Show

Tech Bite: Facial recognition: ten reasons you should be worried about the technology


Prof Basie von Solms
Director : Centre for Cyber Security
Academy for Computer Science and Software Engineering
University of Johannesburg |
Associate Director : Global Cybersecurity Capacity Centre, University of Oxford, UK

Gambia’s Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission

22 August 2019 11:11 PM
How well do we communicate with our kids?

22 August 2019 9:06 PM
Amateur vs Professional - the Law Of Vibration’ part 2.

21 August 2019 11:06 PM
The new demerit system issued by the (RTIA) Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences is about to steer South Africans off the road.

21 August 2019 10:06 PM
Good Risk Assessment - How does one assess the risk of a stock?

21 August 2019 9:01 PM
Education

20 August 2019 11:04 PM
STEM Careers

20 August 2019 11:01 PM
Does the essential services list ‘suffocates’ employee rights?

20 August 2019 9:07 PM
The arguments for and against the NHI

19 August 2019 11:02 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd to now be known as Rietondale High
The MEC says renaming of the school is part of the department's mission remove the offensive symbols of apartheid at institutions of learning.

Details of SABC, MultiChoice deal over PSL games remain unclear
Earlier on Friday, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that the three parties had come to an arrangement to broadcast PSL games from this weekend.

Solidarity wants to have Brian Molefe’s property seized
Brian Molefe had until Friday to pay R700,000to Solidarity for its legal costs in his unlawful early retirement case.
