The Aubrey Masango Show

Demerit system could force you to pay e-tolls


Rudie Heyneke, Transport Portfolio Manager: OUTA

Gavin Watson, killed in a car crash on Monday morning - his abrupt death is a major setback to investigations into the extent of Bosasa's role in the state capture scandal.

Gavin Watson, killed in a car crash on Monday morning - his abrupt death is a major setback to investigations into the extent of Bosasa's role in the state capture scandal.

26 August 2019 10:16 PM
ENT (Ear, Nose ad Throat) Infections

ENT (Ear, Nose ad Throat) Infections

26 August 2019 9:16 PM
South Africans Doing Great Things - Sucessful winter initiation season in Langa

South Africans Doing Great Things - Sucessful winter initiation season in Langa

23 August 2019 11:25 PM
Keeping Up With The Xhosaz

Keeping Up With The Xhosaz

23 August 2019 10:06 PM
Tech Bite: Facial recognition: ten reasons you should be worried about the technology

Tech Bite: Facial recognition: ten reasons you should be worried about the technology

23 August 2019 9:08 PM
Gambia’s Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission

Gambia’s Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission

22 August 2019 11:11 PM
How well do we communicate with our kids?

How well do we communicate with our kids?

22 August 2019 9:06 PM
Amateur vs Professional - the Law Of Vibration’ part 2.

Amateur vs Professional - the Law Of Vibration’ part 2.

21 August 2019 11:06 PM
The new demerit system issued by the (RTIA) Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences is about to steer South Africans off the road.

The new demerit system issued by the (RTIA) Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences is about to steer South Africans off the road.

21 August 2019 10:06 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Zim reflects on a year since Mngangagwa took oath of office
Zim reflects on a year since Mngangagwa took oath of office

In a statement to mark the anniversary, Amnesty International said Zimbabwe has experienced a concerted attack on the rights of freedom of expression and assembly.
Zandile Gumede resigns as eThekwini mayor
Zandile Gumede resigns as eThekwini mayor

There was much speculation that Zandile Gumede was resisting the instructions from the ANC to resign.
Over 1,000 tax-related cases await prosecution - Kieswetter
Over 1,000 tax-related cases await prosecution - Kieswetter

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said Sars has been working with law enforcement agencies to tackle crime and corruption.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us